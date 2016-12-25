APC-USA Dallas Chapter conducts 2016 Recognition Awards

By Sanpha Sesay, The Texas Chief

In recognition and appreciation for their dedication, diligence, and selfless contributions to the APC-USA Dallas chapter, deserving members were proud to be the recipients of this year awards. The ceremony was held on December 23, at Mr. Robert Yankson’s mighty residence during the end of year party.

One of the renowned awards was giving to the Minister of Public and Political Affairs, MPPA, Ms. Nanette Thomas. Honorable Patrick Jackson, the Honorary Consul of Texas and the surrounding states was also awarded in absentia. Both Honorable MPPA and Honorable Jackson were recognized for their partnership that exemplifies the objectives of the All People’s Congress party and has significantly impacted the APC-USA Dallas chapter.

The president of the chapter, Mr. Sheik Daboh was awarded not only for his outstanding vision, dedication & commitment to the APC party, his performance in the areas of leadership and professionalism that goes above and beyond his assigned responsibilities as president. APC veterans, Haja Isatu Mansary and Mrs Edith Juana also received awards for their evidence of impact on the success of the chapter.

In his peach, the chapter president, Mr. Sheik Daboh highlighted some of the achievements the chapter gained during the year 2016. Most notable were the chapter contribution to the APC-USA Branch on its responses to the country’s social issues such as the Ebola epidemic and the flood disaster that displaces thousands of people in Freetown. He reminded members that, “we strive in a variety of ways to enhance the success of the party and this kind of unity promotes our ambitions to achieve a successful campaign to win elections again” the president noted.

Your personal commitment to the chapter is very obvious in everything you do. Your dedication, your monthly subscriptions, and your contribution to the social media were all contributing factors to our success as an APC family group. Therefore, I am appealing to all members to continue with this kind of family unity and put all hands on deck to ensure victory on the next elections, Shedik Daboh added. He commended the president, His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma for conquering the handicap of Ebola diseases and his passion to promote healthcare service in the country.

The party was full of members; friends and relatives of members all stormed the home of Yankson to grace the occasion. Guests gazed up at the group activities with a look of such admiration that the APC-USA Dallas chapter is likely a place to staying in such an organization.

Earlier before the awards ceremony, members including guests were in a circle, ladies in their red attires with their sweet tones singing the party song in chorus very melodiously altogether attained the party symbolism.

The APC Dallas was established in Texas in 2002 by the former Minister of Health and Sanitation, Mr. Sheiku Koroma. Since then, the chapter continues to grow by the strides of Honorable Nanette Thomas and the current president, Mr. Sheik Daboh. Members of the chapter are cognizant of the unique part played by Nanette Thomas and Sheik Daboh in advancing the power and prestige of the chapter in the APC-USA branch.

While our organization enjoys the respect of others especially APC worldwide, we do not intend to rest on our laurels. We are aware that much is yet to be done, and that we cannot afford to remain inert. We must go forward, Sheik Daboh concluded by advising APC party members.