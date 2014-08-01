Ebola Virus in 4 West African Countries could have been averted if Leaders could have yielded to Reports of Impending Outbreak

Rima E. Laibow, MD

This post follows an Open Letter which I sent yesterday to the Presidents of Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria, to the respective Ministers of Health of those nations, the Directors of the WHO and Doctors Without Borders as well as other World Leaders. The response has been deafening silence to my science-based information that there IS a safe, effective, practical cure and prevention for Ebola Virus.

Today I found incontrovertible documentary proof that the United States Government has known about this prevention and cure for Ebola since 2009 and has suppressed that information. I am the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation, a private not for profit NGO. We now have, as mentioned above, documentary evidence that the US Government has known for at least 5 years that there is a safe, inexpensive and readily available anti viral which will kill the Ebola Virus without harming people yet they, and their international allies, including the World Health Organization, have chosen to suppress that information.

Instead, they have denied that any anti vial agent exists for this deadly disease. This can be seen as – or is – consistent with global plans to reduce populations. In fact, the Level II BioSecurity Lab, reputed to be funded by, among others, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and George Soros (both advocates of massive depopulation) was “studying” Ebola Virus IN Kenema Hospital in Sierra Leone, the epicenter of the outbreak in conjunction with the WHO and the United Nations. The nurse there who stated that Ebola was being intentionally released was dismissed as having a mental illness. Does she?

The US and its allies deny the truth to the people of the world while they die of a fully preventable disease. Who has the mental illness? Allegedly, since there is said to be no effective anti viral, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea are now under WHO governance since WHO declared a Level 3 Emergency, which gives it the “right” to take over essential government functions. I do not have final proof that this is so and it may not be accurate, but there is no question about the anti viral and its effectiveness.

Yet they, too, know full well that there is a gentle, yet powerful, inexpensive anti viral that does not require refrigeration and could be deployed at once in the midst of the Ebola disaster. They, too, like the US Government, choose to suppress and deny that information. I would welcome contact from your staff to make available the information that we have, complete with necessary information on how to source the simple, safe and easily available nutrient shown to kill the Ebola Virus. I am also ready to share a protocol for the safe use of this anti viral agent without charge or restrictions.

This information has been presented in an Open Letter to the Ministers of Health and the Presidents of the 4 afflicted countries, the head of Doctors without Borders and WHO. There has been no response.

Why?

You can read that open letter here: http://TinyURL.com/StopEbola