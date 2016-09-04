George Town University Atones for Selling 272 slaves to pay off a debt in 1838

Daily Mail

Georgetown University is confronting its troubling ties to the slave trade, by making a monumental change to the school’s admissions process.

President John DeGioia announced on Thursday that the school will now give preferential admission to the descendants of 272 slaves who the college’s earlier leaders sold in order to keep the school afloat.

These descendants, who experts believe number in the thousands, will now receive advantages similar to the children and grandchildren of alumni.

It’s a unprecedented change that has the potential to inspire other colleges with histories in the slave trade to institute similar policies, a shift that could act as a form of reparations for the African-American community.

The decision comes after DeGioia convened a university committee last year to research the school’s history with slavery. That committee released their 102-page report on Thursday, showing that the school’s roots in slavery were much deeper than originally believed.

The committee found that slavery was built into the business model of the school before it was officially founded in 1789.

Slaves worked on the Jesuit plantations whose product provided the school with its funds to build, and also physically built many of the original buildings on campus.

These indentured workers not only worked out in the fields, but were also brought to campus too to wait on students and other wealthy people.

In addition to awarding preferential admission to the descendants of these slaves, the school also plans to issue a formal apology, establish an institute to study slavery, and erect a public memorial to the slaves whose labor benefited the school.

Two campus buildings named after the two priests involved in the sale will now be renamed Isaac Hall – to honor Isaac Hawkins, the first slave mention on the bill of sale – and Anne Marie Becraft Hall, for the 19th century Catholic educator who founded a school for black girls in Washington.

DeGioia is set to speak about the new admissions process at a press conference later on Thursday.

So far, he has said that the school will work to identify these descendants and actively recruit them to the university. This work will be done by a new working group.

The university committee also recommended scholarships for these students, something DeGioia said the university will explore

Even without scholarships, the atonement plan is going to cost the school a lot, but DeGioia believes the school’s philanthropic community will fully support the plan.

‘All of these will have a substantial financial impact,’ DeGioia told the NewYork Times. ‘I’m very confident that will not be a constraint.’

In 1838, two Maryland Jesuit priests who served as presidents of the university orchestrated the sale of 272 people to pay off debts at the school, a deal that totaled about $3.3million in today’s dollars.

The slaves were previously used to work the school’s plantations in Maryland. After the deal, they were sent off to work in fields in Louisiana.

The school used about $500,000 from that sale to keep the school afloat when it was under threat of closing.

This isn’t the first time that a high-profile American university has tried to make up for ties to slavery.

This past spring, the president of Harvard unveiled a plaque at Wadsworth House, the former home of the school’s presidents, to honor the slaves who worked there in the college’s colonial years.

In addition to Harvard and Georgetown, more than a dozen universities have publicly recognized and apologized for their history in the slave trade including Brown and the University of Virginia