Program Director of World Hope International in Sierra Leone, Anna Vines, named a UK Points of Light Award Winner

Washington D.C., – January 5, 2017 – World Hope International is proud to congratulate Enable the Children (ETC) Program Director, Anna Vines, on being named a UK Points of Light award winner for her work in Sierra Leone providing community-based physiotherapy to children with disabilities. The Daily Point of Light award recognizes outstanding individuals who are making a change in their community. The award was presented on January 4 by British High Commissioner, Guy Warrington.

“I am honored to receive a Point of Light award. I share this award with the Enable the Children team, who work tirelessly to improve the lives of hundreds of children with disabilities in Freetown, Sierra Leone,” said Ms. Vines. “We hope to use the recognition of this award to shed light on, and spread compassion for, the vulnerable children in Sierra Leone.”

Children with disabilities in Sierra Leone are a highly stigmatized and vulnerable population, often hidden away from the rest of the world. Under Ms. Vines’ leadership, Enable the Children not only fights this stigmatization, but provides much-needed support to children, families, and their communities. ETC meets families at home where they are encouraged and taught how to do exercises and positioning with the children. Locally-made equipment is also provided to help children gain maximum function and independence, while community leaders are engaged by helping facilitate sustainable support groups. To date, Enable the Children has helped change more than 1000 children’s lives.

“Enable the Children is doing important work helping Sierra Leone’s children with disabilities, and Anna’s leadership is instrumental in this work,” said John Lyon, CEO of World Hope International. “Congratulations to Anna and the ETC team for this tremendous recognition!”

The Prime Minister has named the UK Points of Light since 2014, highlighting an array of innovative and inspirational volunteers in Britain. The award was given as part of the Global Britain campaign where 10 British inspirational volunteers from around the world will be recognized over the Global Britain volunteering fortnight