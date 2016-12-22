Turkey Invites Sierra Leone’s Information Minister

By M.B. Jalloh, Press Attaché, Saudi Arabia

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister has said that he will extend an invitation to Sierra Leone’s Minister of Information and Communication to pay an official visit to Turkey in the not-too distant future.

His Excellency, Numan Kurtulmus made the disclosure to Hon. Mohamed Bangura on the sidelines of the ongoing 11th session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

During the visit, the Deputy Premier said, the Minister will have the opportunity to meet with, among other dignitaries, his Turkish counterpart to discuss areas of mutual interest between the two ministries.

In his remarks, Minister Bangura conveyed warm greetings and felicitations from His Excellency, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, the Government and People of the Republic of Sierra Leone to H.E, Numan Kurtulmus, the Government and People of the Republic of Turkey.

The Minister further sympathized with the Deputy Premier and the people of Turkey on the frequent terror attacks across Turkey over the past few months which have led to the loss of precious lives. He extended President Koroma’s heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the victims of the tragic incidents.

The Information Minister also vehemently condemned the July 15 abortive coup attempt in Turkey by a group of rebel army officers and men, which resulted in the reported death of more than 100 people.

On behalf of President Koroma, his Government and the People of Sierra Leone, Mr. Bangura further thanked the Turkish Deputy Prime Minister for his country’s valuable support and contributions in the fight against the Ebola Virus Disease that ravaged the economy of Sierra Leone – an economy, he says, was the fastest growing in West Africa before Ebola struck.

The Information Chief further said that Sierra Leone cherishes Turkey -Sierra Leone friendly relations of cooperation and is willing to make joint efforts with Turkey to push forward bilateral relations.

The young and dynamic Minister also talked about cooperation in economic relations, including trade and investment; and socio-cultural relations, including cooperation in health, education, telecommunications, energy, tourism, to name but a few.

Other areas the Ministers earmarked for bilateral cooperation between Sierra Leone and Turkey was human resource development and the joint creation of employment opportunities, which both Ministers believe that such cooperation between their two friendly countries will pay dividends by strengthening their already existing diplomatic relations and by bringing citizens of both countries closer and friendlier to one another.

Mr. Bangura also requested the Turkish Deputy PM to use his good offices for Turkish Airlines to start operations to Freetown, a move he says, will help to create an enabling environment for increased economic activity between the two countries. “Both Sierra Leone and Turkey are determined to expand mutual cooperation. There is a very obvious political will between us to do that,” the Minister said.

Responding, the Turkish Deputy PM said that Turkey aims to develop better relations with Sierra Leone and at large with the African continent, aimed at boosting economic ties between Turkey and countries in the continent.

On the trade volume between the two countries, H.E, Numan Kurtulmus pointed out that it was standing at about $76 million in 2014 and decreased to $ 52 million in 2015, adding that, “there is need to do more to increase the volume of trade between the two countries and to promote increased flows of Turkish investments into Sierra Leone.”

On the diplomatic front, he expressed Turkey’s readiness to open a diplomatic Mission in Freetown and encouraged Sierra Leone to reciprocate. The Turkish Deputy Prime Minister is of the firm belief that mutual establishment of diplomatic missions in both counties will further boost their diplomatic, economic and trade relations in a more effective manner. Also, such a move, he believes, will facilitate travel between the two countries.

In the area of education, he said, Turkey has traditionally offered scholarships to Sierra Leone, and through the bilateral discussions, the Deputy Prime Minister has promised to raise the number of scholarships for Sierra Leoneans and assist in training Journalists in the print and electronic media. The Deputy Prime Mister furthered that Sierra Leoneans stand to benefit a great deal from the numerous Turkish educational and vocational institutions which offer a variety of quality education and training in various domains. He, therefore, encouraged the Government of Sierra Leone to take advantage of these opportunities.

He reiterated his country’s willingness to expand its mutual cooperation with Sierra Leone in the political, economic, cultural, trade, and diplomatic areas as well as the development of small and medium size Enterprises (SME’s). Turkey, he added, will encourage entrepreneurs to make investments in Sierra Leone.

The Turkish Deputy Premier also pledged his country’s readiness to provide assistance to Sierra Leone’s Post – Ebola Recovery programme, both bilaterally and through humanitarian aid agencies.

Concluding, the Minister praised Sierra Leone’s democracy, describing its political and social continuity as “well-established.”

The occasion offered the Deputy Prime Minister and the Information Minister an opportunity to underscore the amicable relations between Turkey and Sierra Leone, asserting that such bonds would be further strengthened, more so that both countries are very much determined to effectively fulfill and honour the pledges and commitments made during their meeting which was described by both sides as very fruitful.

The meeting was witnessed by the Turkish Envoy to the Kingdom of Arabia, Ambassador Salih Mutlu Sen and the Head of Department at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Developing 8, Togla Ucak.

On the Sierra Leonean side, were the National Publicity and outreach Coordinator in the office of the Government Spokesman, Agibu Tejan –Jalloh and Sierra Leone’s Press Attaché to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Alhaji M.B. Jalloh.